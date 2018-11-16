Menu
Jordan Childs rides Our Libretto to victory the Mypunter.com Plate at Sandown on July 18. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Begg places faith in Our Libretto

by MICHAEL MANLEY
16th Nov 2018 6:14 PM

TRAINER Grahame Begg says the Zipping Classic at Sandown on Saturday will ­determine plans for his mare Our Libretto.

Begg wants her to run in the top three at least.

"If she can run a place, that will qualify her for the Cups next year and she can have a lightish autumn," he said. "It's a race which will shape what I do with her."

Begg had little hesitation in backing up Our Libretto a week after her close-up seventh in the Group 2 Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at Flemington behind Kenedna, her first defeat in five starts for his stable.

"She didn't really have a run," he said.

"Wherever she went she was held up. She had a full head of steam, but she had nowhere to go. It was a stop-and-start affair and she didn't get a crack at them as she didn't have any galloping room.

"In reality, it was like having a barrier trial. It was also her first run for a month.

"She loves the track (Sandown). She's had two starts there for two wins."

Grahame Begg hopes Our Libretto can qualify for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups next year. Picture: AAP
Begg said he was keen for her to run over 2400m before going for a spell. Our Libretto's half sister, Epingle, twice ran second in the Zipping Classic.

"She's bred to do it and everything about her suggests she'll relish the 2400m," Begg said.

Our Libretto opened at $7.50 on Wednesday but firmed to $5 and on Friday with Ladbrokes was a $5 equal second favourite with Dal Harraild, behind The Taj Mahal  on $3.80.

