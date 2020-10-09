Zac, Vanessa enjoy romantic long lunch

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were clearly loving the relaxing vibe on their lunch date in northern NSW. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were clearly loving the relaxing vibe on their lunch date in northern NSW. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Zac Efron and his Australian girlfriend have been spotted long lunching at a celebrity hotspot in northern NSW.

The 32-year-old US actor and Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares, 25, were photographed enjoying a lunch date at Mavis's Kitchen in Uki near Mount Warning, not far from the Queensland border on Wednesday.

The happy couple had an alfresco long lunch at the countryside eatery, which is frequented by celebrities with Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks eating there earlier this year and actress Naomi Watts and singer Usher are also known to have dined there in the past.

Efron and Valladares, who are currently living together in a luxurious $22 million beachfront mansion in Byron Bay, spent hours at the restaurant and were seen leaving at 5pm, despite Mavis's closing to diners at 3.30pm.

The Greatest Showman actor opted for casual dress in a cap, sunglasses, thongs and shorts, while Valladares looked relaxed in a sun hat, tie-up yellow shirt, white shorts and boots.

Valladares, who met Efron at the Byron Bay General Store cafe where she was working, was also seen puffing on a vape as the pair left the restaurant.

Zac Efron and Aussie girlfriend Vanessa Valladares enjoyed a long lunch at Tweed Valley organic destination restaurant, Mavis's Kitchen, in Uki. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Zac and Vanessa soaked up the countryside during a lengthy alfresco lunch in the foothills of Mount Warning, at Uki, nearly the Queensland border of NSW. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

It comes a week after the couple, who have been dating since July, were seen dining in Sydney at the luxurious Rose Bay seafood restaurant, Catalina, with unidentified friends.

Efron has quietly been residing in the beachside town of Byron Bay for months, though he's expected back in the US soon to film the Disney+ remake of Three Men and a Baby.

The couple were spotted giggling. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Valladares was photographed holding hands with the High School Musical heart-throb in early September in the trendy beachside town in northern NSW, and is thought to be the reason why Efron has extended his visa in Australia for a further 12 months.

The photos showed the pair picking up takeaway food in Byron, and surfaced after they were pictured disembarking a Jetstar flight at Ballina airport following a ski trip together in Thredbo.

Vanessa Valladares is Zac Efron's Australian girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

Rumours swirled in June that Efron had settled down in Byron Bay - the place fellow Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth calls home - and was enjoying the relaxed lifestyle that came with living in Australia.

It's understood Efron arrived just before international borders were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the US still one of the worst hit countries.

But it wasn't until early July that he was first photographed Down Under, where coincidentally a paparazzi snapped him hugging Valladares at Byron's iconic General Store cafe, though it was reported at the time she was just a friend.

Originally published as Zac, Vanessa enjoy romantic long lunch