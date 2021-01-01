Zac Efron buys multimillion-dollar NSW property

It looks like Zac Efron is here to stay with the Hollywood star putting permanent roots in Australia.

After months of renting in Byron Bay, the actor has forked out $2 million for a property in nearby Tweed Valley.

The 33-year-old is understood to be planning to build his own home on the block of land that boasts mountain views, valleys, streams and a rainforest.

Zac Efron has purchased a $2m property in Tweed Valley

It comes after Efron listed his Los Angeles mansion with a $7.8 million price just before Christmas.

Efron is the latest big name to set up home in the northern NSW region, where homegrown star Chris Hemsworth has long been based.

Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Nicole Kidman and Rose Byrne have all been based there working on productions over recent months.

And while Efron has bought his first local property, it seems Hemsworth is expanding his portfolio with another multimillion-dollar beach deal sealed over the holiday season.

A $4.9 million transaction was recorded under the Hemsworth name on December 9 for a beachfront property in Suffolk Park, in the Byron Bay region, which was said to be where his family lived while their $20 million mega-mansion at Broken Head was being built.

It's the latest real estate transaction to have the surname of one of Australia's most famous brothers on the deal. CoreLogic records show the property had been bought in July 2018 for $4.3 million and sat in the name of Byron Bay 1st Property Management, with the previous sale price in February 2009 sitting at $2.75 million.

The Hemsworths lived at the Suffolk Park residence while their $20m Broken Head home was being built.

Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

All three of the Hemsworth brothers - Chris, Luke and Liam - have been a real estate agent's dream, actively collecting property in the Byron Bay surrounds, and even getting their parents in on the action.

Records have shown previous property deals involving members of the family to have just the surname listed publicly, and the family also has an investment arm that owns a further property that's due for redevelopment - bought in September 2019 for $4.25 million.

The view from the deck of the $20m dream home in Broken Head. Picture: Instagram

The Suffolk Park property is a four bedroom, two bathroom, two car space home on a massive 1806 sqm block, separated from the beach by a natural coast-protecting green strip.

Houses in Suffolk Park have jumped 61.8 per cent in median price in the last five years, with the median asking rent sitting at $750 a week according to CoreLogic.

The sale comes just two months after Liam Hemsworth was revealed as the buyer of a property marketed as "one of Byron Bay Hinterland's finest homesteads" for $6.5 million.

The sprawling 3.87 hectare property, 15 minutes from Byron Bay, featured in many Insta holiday snaps over the Christmas period.

