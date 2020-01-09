Menu
The Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour. Photo: File
Business

Yum! Get yourself a taste of this iconic coast

Ashley Carter
9th Jan 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 7:01 PM
THE Sunshine Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour, with a new collection of the iconic chocolate biscuit hitting stores next week.

Arnott's new Tim Tam range, the Crafted Collection, includes four flavours with ingredients selected from regions across Australia and New Zealand.

The flavours include Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream, featuring locally-grown produce, Murray River Salted Caramel, Gisborne Orange and Dark Chocolate and the Manuka Honey and Cream.

The Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream Tim Tam will hit shelves next week. Photo: Contributed
Arnott's will celebrate its new Tim Tam range on National Tim Tam Day on February 16 by attempting a Guiness World Record for the "most people doing a Tim Tam slam".

Marketing manager Matt Grant said the unique flavours had been expertly crafted to create an "indulgent experience for everyone who loves a Tim Tam".

"With decadent flavours like this, what more could you wish for?" he said.

The Crafted Collection range will be available from next week at all major grocery stores.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

