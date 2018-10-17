Menu
But...what about my cat videos.
News

YouTube suffers global outage

by Rhian Deutrom
17th Oct 2018 1:16 PM

YouTube users are reporting that the worldwide video streaming service is currently down.

The website appears to be experiencing widespread service disruption.

Users attempting to visit the site have reported seeing a blank website frame instead of the usual homepage.

Users took to social media to confirm that their location was also experiencing the same access issues.

One user tweeted a map of outage hot spots around the world, supplied by downdetector.

YouTube tweeted that it was aware of the disruption to YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music and was working to fix it as soon as possible.

Youtube's message for users during the outage.
