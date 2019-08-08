YouTube family lashed for ‘shock’ act

A YouTube family has been slammed online after leaving their four-month-old baby on the beach alone so they could swim in the sea.

Chris and Sarah Ingham, who hit the headlines in 2018 after Chris was accused of sending a series of "sexual" texts to teenagers, are now facing another torrent of abuse over their latest video.

In the clip, which was uploaded this week, the couple leave their baby son, Jace, strapped into a seat inside a baby shade tent on a beach in Spain, where they're on holiday.

They later spend "just 10 minutes" swimming around in Salou, where temperatures are currently higher than 30 degrees, The Sun reports.

A YouTube family has caused outrage after leaving their baby on a beach while they went for a swim. Picture: YouTube / The Sun

Speaking in the video, Chris said: "So while Jace is strapped in his sleep fast asleep, we're getting some rare five seconds of family time right now in the sea."

Taking to Twitter, anger viewers condemned the parents.

One, named only as Emma, said: "The Ingham Family left their 4 month old baby unattended on the beach while they all went swimming in the sea. Who the f is that irresponsible? It takes seconds for someone to snatch a child."

Baby Jace was left strapped into his seat in a UV baby shade tent on the beach in Spain. Picture: YouTube / The Sun

'IT TAKES SECONDS TO SNATCH A CHILD'

#Inghamfamily I can’t believe they have left a 4month old baby alone on a beach .... And after everything they said yesterday .. about CPS ... Disgusting behaviour !!!!! — Lucy Willis (@LucyLoopy86) August 5, 2019

And now they have left the baby on the beach unattended while they are out swimming in the sea. I mean you can not write this!! They are fucking up so much right now. That baby could have been taken so quickly and they couldn't have got back to the shore in time. I am baffled — ElishaBeauty25 (@Beauty23Elisha) August 5, 2019

Look how far away they are from the sore!! Someone would be gone with that baby before you could even reach the beach! I'm in shock. Every member of the family is in the water and they LEFT the baby on the beach!!! #inghamfamily #neglect #shittyparents #chrisingham pic.twitter.com/TPxocpkusF — ElishaBeauty25 (@Beauty23Elisha) August 5, 2019

Chris reportedly later snapped back at commenters on Instagram, telling them to "wind their neck in" and branding one "a fool".

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "While Jace was asleep and strapped into his sleep chair, which was placed inside a UV baby shade on the shore of the beach no more than a few feet from where we were cooling off at the sea edge, myself, my wife Sarah and our girls - Isabelle, Esmé and Isla - cooled ourselves off together in the sea at the water's edge.

"Literally no more than a few feet away from Jace at any one time.

"This footage included in our video - which is where the 'outrage' is coming from - was also filmed on a wide angle camera lens, which, as you should know, distorts distance and makes things look much further away from the camera than they actually are.

Chris denied that Jace was far away from the family when they were in the sea. Picture: YouTube / The Sun

'JACE WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF US'

"We were in the water for no more than a few minutes together. Jace was in complete sight the entire time. We never took our eyes off him at any point.

"There was absolutely no instance where Jace was 'left on his own in a tent on the beach'. And at no point was there any danger or neglect of Jace whatsoever."

The family deleted the video from their YouTube channel shortly after speaking with the publication.

Posting on Instagram, Sarah said: "Guess who's making his debut in The Sun newspaper?! God must be a slow week for news and trolls."

Just 24 hours before, she took to social media to address the incident. She said: "People need to mind their own business to be fair and stop criticising others.

Sarah told viewers to ‘mind their business’ after leaving Jace in the UV baby shade tent. Picture: Instagram

"Jace was right in front of us, it looked further away because we were filming on a wide angle go pro camera. Everyone who uses them know how they make everything look much further away.

"We never took our eyes away from him and he wasn't 'left alone' - he was in front of us while we spent literally 10 minutes in the water cooling off! No need for the big drama.

"Why do people have to make drama and criticise people for everything they do, literally."

A viewer later said Chris had said in an earlier video that the Go Pro had been left at home, which Sarah replied: "That is true, I got it wrong, it was the normal DSLR camera on a wide angle lens.

"There's no big conspiracy here, no 'oooh, she told a lie', none of that."

Last year, Chris finally broke his silence over claims he sent "sexual" texts to teens.

The dad - star of The Ingham Family channel that boasts more than one million subscribers - was accused of sending a series of seedy messages to fans, including one to a 16-year-old asking her to "sneak out" of her mum's hotel room to meet him.

In a lengthy, 23-minute video posted to YouTube, Chris, 34, said he was the victim and slammed the "witch hunt" against him.

Chris Ingham has broken his silence on allegations he was messaging young fans. Picture: YouTube / The Sun

He said: "Have I ever done anything that could be classed as sexually grooming somebody? No. Hell no. Of course I haven't.

"Am I a paedophile? No. Hell no. Am I a sexual predator? No. No!

"Have I ever done anything that could be classed as being sexually inappropriate to anybody? No. And now enough is enough."

The allegations that Chris bombarded Jess Simpson, 16, with late-night private messages while she was on a family holiday in Disneyland Florida were revealed last month.

It is alleged Chris, who called her "mega pretty", told her "I bet I can make you feel a lot better about things" and said "If you can sneak out without waking anyone then deffo come meet me!"

He later asked her if she was "home alone" before saying "I'm coming over for a party" and telling Jess he wanted to go "skinny dipping", it's claimed.

Another fan, Bella Fearn, 19, told how she began receiving direct Snapchat messages from Chris after meeting him at Alton Towers where she was working in May last year.

In one message he said: "Anyways … bottom line, I like you. And I like helping people. And I have the powers and the people to help turn yourself into a massive role model to thousands on Instagram and maybe even YouTube too."

One fan, Bella Fearn, 19, from Cheadle, says she was sent this by Chris in response to a selfie she shared. Picture: Snapchat

After she sent him a selfie, it is alleged he replied: "Drop that towel and re send!!"

Speaking on YouTube in 2018, Chris said he was now finally breaking his silence on the allegations because lawyers had originally advised him not to talk.

He said: "A lot of people have wrongly jumped to so many conclusions about me and wrongly and ignorantly labelled me so many things.

"(They have) twisted so much and made so many presumptions that are completely wrong and disgusting."

Chris also slammed the "relentless harassment" against him.

He said he and wife Sarah were "constantly living in fear" and have had to put their house on the market.

Do you think the family has done anything wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission