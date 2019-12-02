Youth crime spree: 50 offences in five days across CQ

A GANG of youths has allegedly committed a crime spree of 50 offences spread from Yeppoon to Blackwater over a five day period.

A $100,000 jewellery and antiques heist was among the alleged offences, as well as the theft of three cars, evading police, fuel drive-offs and multiple burglaries.

Rockhampton CIB Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow said the offences occurred from November 25 until last Friday, November 29, when the group was located at a residence in Emerald.

The group, which consists of one 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, has been charged with a "considerable range" of about 50 offences.

It is alleged three vehicles were stolen from Yeppoon, Zilzie and Rockhampton and it is believed these vehicles were used to commit further offences.

The vehicles were allegedly used in a couple of fuel drive-off offences in Rockhampton and Duaringa.

There were attempts for fuel drive offs in Emerald and the Central Highlands region however the attendants turned the pumps off as the vehicles were reported stolen.

Det Insp Shadlow said police attempted to intercept the vehicles three times, however the thieves' alleged dangerous driving forced them to stop pursuits.

Burglaries were allegedly carried out in Zilzie, Duargina, Blackwater and Emerald.

The main offence was the theft of $100,000 worth of antique jewellery and gold Krugerrand South African coins from a private home in Blackwater.

A small amount of the jewellery was recovered through a search warrant executed by a Blackwater detective however a large amount is still outstanding.

"We are still conducting investigations for the remaining coins and jewellery," Det Insp Shadlow said.

The alleged offenders, all from Blackwater and Emerald, were located in Emerald with a small amount of drugs on them, for which they also face charges.

Det Insp said it was possible they were involved in more offences and investigations were ongoing.