World flips over Chris Hemsworth’s hot parents

The Hemsworths make waves with their good looks.

The Hemsworths make waves with their good looks.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH did not get his good looks by accident.

As the world figured out overnight, his parents are also total hotties - with bright eyes, prefect skin and an all-round attractive glow.

The Thor star posted a pic of himself with his parents at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night. And fans were left gobsmacked by the enviably youthful appearance of his mum and dad, Leonie and Craig.

It runs in the family.

"Your mum is stunning!" one fan commented on the snap.

"Wow! Your mum looks more like your sister! Good genes!" another wrote.

"You have very good looking parents" one person wrote, stating the obvious.

From paparazzi snaps of the 34-year-old out and about with his young family in Byron Bay, it's clear the good-looking Hemsworth genes are strong - as another fan noted.

"Look how cute your parents are. No wonder all of your kids are good looking," they wrote.

Back in the day ... Chris and the family during his Home & Away days.

There was clearly something in the water of Phillip Island, where Leonie and Greg - a counsellor and a teacher - raised their three sons.

It's not the first time a photo of Hemsworth's dad has garnered squeals. This throwback snap the actor posted on Father's Day showed Papa Hemsworth looking like his soon-to-be action star son.

Craig so could’ve been Thor.

Chris and the ‘rents at the Thor premiere in Sydney.