'Your life is the most important thing': Ambos on Winfield

RESIDENTS of Winfield are being urged to watch and act, as a large and unpredictable fire burning north of Baffle Creek could affect the community.

Queensland Fire and Emergency released a bushfire warning asking locals to prepare to leave the area, downgrading an earlier warning to leave immediately.

QFES Acting superintendent Ron Higgins spoke to the media this afternoon, saying evacuations were precautionary to ensure the safety of residents living in the area and surrounds.

"The fires north of Baffle Creek as well as unpredictable winds are causing concern in that area," Mr Higgins said.

"The fire did cross the containment lines, hence why we put in that emergency line.

"There were times we thought it would jump Baffle Creek."

Mr Higgins said despite the fears of the fire jumping, it had so far remained north of Baffle Creek.

"We have strike teams south of Baffle Creek in Bundaberg in case anything takes place," he said.

"We have five strike teams in place."

"There were reports of spot fires jumping the creek, but they are unfounded, and there have been no fires jumping the creek."

When conditions change, an alert will be put out to say it is safe for locals to return to houses.

Mayor Jack Dempsey urged locals to have in place an evacuation plan, and to heed the advice of police door knocking in the area.

"The alert was issued for people to leave Winfield, and what we're asking of everyone is we have to be cautious," Cr Dempsey said.

"We don't want to be evacuating people late in the evening and at night ...

"Decisions were made early and in the best interest of all those involved."

Cr Dempsey said there were 15 people at the Yandaran Hall, after it was made a temporary place of refuge.

"There are about 200 people in and around Winfield ... all of those people are being or have been door knocked in the last hours."

Residents are encouraged to evacuate and either stay with family and friends, or head to Yandaran Hall.

Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron stressed locals should listen to what door knocking police had to say.

"Listen to those messages ... the preservation and safety of life is the most important thing," Inspector Cameron said.