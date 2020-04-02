Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta.
Lifestyle

Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

by Adella Beaini
2nd Apr 2020 7:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

News Corp Australia is giving readers the chance to make an art-felt display of thanks to our healthcare heroes with artist Mille Marlotta's fantastic colouring sheet.

You can get creative with colouring in the UK illustrator's fantastic heart motif, whether it's with pencils, pens or paint and even put your own thank you message to those on the coronavirus frontline underneath.

Digital art for the tele
Digital art for the tele

DOWNLOAD THE HEART HERE

Once your masterpiece is done, either scan or take a smartphone snap of it to upload to social media with the hashtag #ColourForOurCarers, upload it via the form below, or simply put it up in your front window to show your support.

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Your free adult colouring template for social distancing

colouring in coronavirus editors picks health mille marlotta social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 'Wave' of COVID-19 cases expected in Northern NSW

        Health A FEVER clinic has been launched and help will be provided to backpackers and some of the most vulnerable in the community.

        One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        premium_icon One visitor per patient: New rules at our hospitals

        News Visiting hours will also be reduced and time limits will be enforced

        World-first flu vaccine to be available in Australia

        premium_icon World-first flu vaccine to be available in Australia

        News ARE you 65 or older? You will be able to access this brand new flu vaccine.

        Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

        premium_icon Ex-plumbers discover crystals, start sauerkraut business

        News They traded their tools for crystals, and discovered sauerkraut