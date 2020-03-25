Young woman with virus, ‘couldn’t speak’
A 26-year-old New York City woman says the coronavirus landed her in a hospital on oxygen - despite having no underlying symptoms that would put her at higher risk for the bug, according to a report.
Fiona Lowenstein told CNN she had planned to ride out the illness at home after coming down with a fever on March 13.
"The fever persisted through the next day when I started to experience a cough," Lowenstein said.
But within two days, she said she started feeling better and was under the impression that the worst was over.
"I started planning to take a shower on Monday, get back to some of my household tasks," Lowenstein said.
The next day, however, she started vomiting and experiencing shivers as well as shortness of breath.
"It exacerbated throughout Monday to the point where I had to go to the ER because I couldn't speak, couldn't walk, couldn't eat," she told the outlet.
not posting this to cause panic - but I think it is important to know this has manifested very differently for myself and various others in my life. any or all of these symptoms have been experienced making it very hard to self-diagnose and increasingly important to isolate (if possible) if feeling at all under the weather.
Lowenstein was treated for two days at the hospital, where she was placed on oxygen, according to CNN.
She has since been released and now remains in isolation as she recovers from the ordeal.
"I'm feeling better every day but there are some lingering symptoms so it will probably be a while before I'm back up to my normal self," she said.
She warned others about how quickly the virus can escalate - even for younger adults like herself.
"I definitely was in denial about how serious it could get," she said.
Across the country, there have been more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 as the death toll climbs over 600, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.
I AM OK! Tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after spending two nights in the hospital for shortness of breath. I’m so glad to report my breathing has MUCH improved. I’m going to continue to take it slow on communications and social media bc I’m trying to rest and do everything possible to calm my anxiety. Doctors say I am on the mend and should be released soon! Thank you so much to all of you who have been in touch with me, my partner, and my parents. I love you all and I will try to slowly reply to your each of your messages and emails. In the meantime, stay safe, stay inside if you are able, and PLEASE rest and isolate if you have any symptoms whatsoever or feel sick in any way! This started for me with a headache, for others with a sore throat, nausea, or runny nose. It doesn’t look the same for everyone so young people especially let’s do our part to contain it. More soon. And shouts out to the medical professionals in NYC rn who are fucking heroes doing incredible work 💛💛💛 UPDATE: I am back home and slowly trying to recover. I will start (when I have energy) updating my highlighted story with more info on my experience in case others are interested or want to understand. Feel free to share the stories if you think they will help people.
