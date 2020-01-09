Young stars on musical production

STARS: Elisha Lodge as Emma Fairfax and Declan Lodge as Dr Dolittle.

STARS: Elisha Lodge as Emma Fairfax and Declan Lodge as Dr Dolittle.

BALLINA Players Youth Production for 2020, Dr Dolittle Junior, is a real family affair for the Lodge family.

Mother Kristen is the Choreographer, son Declan plays the title role and daughter Elisha plays the feisty Emma Fairfax.

All three have appeared on the Players’ stage in the last few years.

Kristen played Buttercup in 2018’s HMS Pinafore, but these are the first principal roles for Declan and Elisha.

The Youth Productions are a great training ground for up-and-coming talent and Ballina Players is proud of the talent that has been nurtured this way since 2006 when they produced Worzel Gummidge.

Since then, they have produced Grease, High School The Musical, The Little Mermaid and, in 2019, Beauty & The Beast.

Director Peter Harding and musical director Karen Goodsell are reveling with the opportunity to work with 8-15-year olds.

In the story, Emma Fairfax is the niece of the local magistrate General Bellowes, and after a sour confrontation with Dr Dolittle, accuses him of animal theft.

Her uncle tries to have Dr Dolittle committed to an asylum on the grounds of insanity, but, after a search for the Great Sea Snail, Emma discovers Dolittle’s intelligence and kindness, and convinces corrupt uncle Bellowes in The Voice Of Protest to reconsider and find him innocent.

Dr Dolittle Jr runs from Friday January 10 to Sunday January 19 for eight performances.

Wednesday to Friday performances are at 7pm while Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2pm.

Tickets are $25/adult, $15/child 16 & under. Family tickets are $70. Tickets are available for purchase from Just Funkin Music store on River St Ballina (near pedestrian lights) by cash or card ($2/ticket booking fee) on 6686 2440, or online at www.ballinaplayers.com.au by credit card (no fee).