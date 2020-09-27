Young North Coast surfers clean up in Coffs groms series

Byron Bay surfer Leihani Kaloha Zoric claimed her second title in as many days, taking out the Under-10 Girls division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Competition at Coffs Harbour.

NORTHERN RIVERS’ groms were a stand out at event three of the 2020 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps Series.

Homegrown talent Leihani Kaloha Zoric claimed her second title in as many days, taking out the Under-10 Girls division at Park Beach in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Byron Bay surfer Leihani Kaloha Zoric claimed her second title in as many days, taking out the Under-10 Girls division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Competition at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith (Surfing NSW)

The talented natural-footer surfed excellently in the final, posting a decent 7.5 wave score that gave her the upper hand in the final and take her second title.

Byron Bay surfer Jaya Suhendra at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith/ Surfing NSW

Fellow Byron Bay surfer Jaya Suhendra performed well in the two-foot conditions to take runner up in the Under-8 Mixed division to Yamba’s Pheonix Talbot.

Suhendra put up a valiant fight against Talbot, taking out the second final, but had to settle for second place thanks to having a lower high-wave score.

Lachlan Arghyros from Kingscliff at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith (Surfing NSW)

Kingscliff’s Lachlan Arghyros topped the Under-12 Boys and Lennox Heads’ Henley Smith placed third in the Under-10 Girls.

Henley Smith from Lennox Head competes at the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp at Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith (surfing NSW)

With the current NSW Health recommendations in relation to community sport, Surfing NSW has implemented regional boundaries for Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps for each respective event location.

The Coffs Harbour region spanned from Forster in the south to Tweed Heads in the north.