Young music will meet this July

DURING the first week of the July school holidays, 70 young musicians from across the region will converge on the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to play together as an orchestra.

Now in its seventh year, the Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra program extends regional music students by providing the opportunity to experience the social and educational benefits of playing together in a large ensemble.

Enrolment to the orchestra in 2018 is now open for young musicians.

Students learn their parts throughout term two in preparation for the three-day intensive immersion program where they participate in sectional and whole orchestral workshop rehearsals, under the guidance of expert tutors and conductors.

All this work will culminate in a public performance for family, friends and fans to be held this year at Lismore City Hall.

The orchestra program includes a Senior Orchestra, Junior Concert Band and Junior Strings Ensemble.

The Senior Orchestra is aimed at high school aged students to young adult with a playing ability of AMEB Grade 3 and above.

The Junior ensembles are aimed at primary school Stage 2 and 3 with playing ability of AMEB Grade 1-2.

Players from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music will return to NRYO for the sixth year running.

The public concert will include performances from some smaller ensemble items in addition to the orchestra and junior ensembles, with a program that includes Mexican folk, classic rock, early 20th century and 21st century rock and a revisit to their Silver Jubilee piece.