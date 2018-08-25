Menu
Login
News

Young man dies after falling from ute overnight

Rae Wilson
by
25th Aug 2018 5:53 AM

A YOUNG man has died after falling from a utility onto the road at Dirranbandi overnight.

About 7.30pm, emergency services received a call saying the man had fallen from the vehicle and onto Narine Road.

Emergency Services travelled to the remote location about 40 kilometres out of town and found the 24-year-old man, deceased at the scene.

There were three other men in the vehicle at the time aged 25, 19 and 18.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

dirranbandi editors picks fatal crash

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners