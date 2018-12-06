Young man charged as manhunt continues for fellow accused

Police want to question a man possibly driving a silver Holden Commodore Ute, 2009 model, with the Queensland registration plate 807-TGS over an alleged Gympie stabbing.

GYMPIE detectives have arrested and charged a young man over a stabbing incident last week.

The Chatsworth man, 21, will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today charged with wounding, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, entering a dwelling with intent and possessing a weapon.

Other charges include unlicensed driving, failing to dispose of a syringe and evade police, as well as two counts of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The man's arrest comes after detectives charged a 25-year-old Glastonbury man last week with wounding, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, enter dwelling with intent at night using actual violence while armed with a dangerous weapon and in company. He was also charged with two counts of armed robbery.

The 24-year-old victim was in a critical condition after being allegedly seriously assaulted and stabbed in the back.

The victim was taken to Gympie Hospital and was later airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with multiple stab wounds after the incident on Rifle Range Road, Gympie, on November 28.

He was recovering and in a stable condition the following day

Investigations are ongoing and detectives still seek a 27-year-old man believed to be involved in the offence.

The male is described as about 165cm tall, of a small build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives continue to search for a silver 2009 Holden Commodore utility with Queensland registration 807-TGS, believed to be involved in this incident.

Members of the public are advised to NOT approach the vehicle but to immediately phone police on Triple Zero (000) if it is sighted.