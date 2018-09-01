Young girl missing from Stanthorpe home

A 13-year-old Stanthorpe girl has been missing for almost 12 hours.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate the girl who was last seen at 2.30pm in McGlew Street and has not contacted family since.

She is described as slim build, olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing for the girl or anyone with further information to phone police.

Phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801617208