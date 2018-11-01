Menu
Login
Offbeat

‘Tired mum’ costume goes viral

1st Nov 2018 9:42 AM

THIS girl's Halloween costume is so relatable that mums everywhere don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Jillian, 13, decided to attend Halloween festivities dressed as a 'tired mum', with uggboots, a Starbucks coffee in hand, two clingy babies, mascara-smudged eyes and a shopping bag holding wine. Her mum Lindsay couldn't stop laughing when she first saw the outfit.

"It's literally EVERYTHING" she wrote on the family's Facebook page. "She pulled this off perfectly!"

In an article written for Love What Matters, Lindsay wrote how growing up in a big family "she has seen the blood, sweat and tears that go into raising kids".

The photos have since gone viral, including thousands of funny comments from mums who can seriously relate.

"We don't even have to dress up" one mum wrote, attracting thousands of likes.

Great costume!

costumes editors picks halloween motherhood parenting viral

Top Stories

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News WITH "much sadness", the Surf Life Saving community farewelled one of its stalwarts, a man described as a "mentor and good friend".

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners