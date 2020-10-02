Beau Taylor's beautiful partner and children will never forget his loving smile and generous nature.

The 31-year-old Ipswich man was tragically killed on Saturday when his four-wheel-drive struck a tree at Bundamba. He died at the scene.

He leaves behind his partner Tashana Hawke and their two children.

Now his family has been left to pick up the pieces, mourning a young dad in the prime of his life.

Loved ones have paid tribute to Beau this week, reflecting on how he touched their lives.

Beau Taylor with partner Tashana Hawke.

"You were a big part of my teenage years and you will be sadly missed and always in my thoughts," friend Hope Balcombe said.

"My condolences to Tashana Hawke and their beautiful kids, Dylan Taylor and the rest of the family. Love to you all. Fly High Beau."

Beau's sister-in-law Candice said her emotions were overflowing.

"Rip my brother in-law Beau. My heart is hurting so bad, one minute I'm OK the next my tears are falling again.

"Love you, Tashana and your babies."

In a statement, police said Beau's four-wheel-drive was travelling west on Ashburn Road when he lost control and hit a tree near the intersection of Wood Street.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Beau's brother Dylan said a funeral is expected to take place on October 9.

"As most of you may know my brother Beau Taylor sadly lost his life on Friday 25th of September," he said.

"We will be meeting at Brothers after (the service) for drinks for anyone who would like to join."

Originally published as Young father mourned after fatal crash