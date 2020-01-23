Young Bundy entrepreneur expanding lemon myrtle business

April Logan with a hatful of products that contain lemon myrtle from the family's Gooburrum farm.

LEMON myrtle is the ingredient taking Bundaberg by storm and with a new range of products on the horizon, the capabilities of the natural plant are endless.

April Logan started her business Native Magic with the help of her mum, when she was just 14 years old.

Since those humble beginnings, the business has gone on to collaborate with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Kalki Moon and Bargara Brewing to create refreshing drinks that are infused with lemon myrtle.

The family-owned and operated business has also created a range of products including tea, massage oil and chemically-free creams that soothes, heals and relieves skin irritations on pets.

And now, Ms Logan is trialling two new concepts.

"I've been looking at making a lemon myrtle lip balm and exfoliant wash that actually contains the lemon myrtle leaf," Ms Logan said.

"We have tested the wash and it will be great for farmers working outside because it actually strips grease off and leaves you feeling clean, exfoliated and smelling great."

But as the product range evolves, so does the business.

Ms Logan made the decision to leave school at the end of year 10 to study criminal law and focus on her main passion, that being Native Magic.

The 17-year-old entrepreneur is currently in the process of taking over the reigns of the family business, along with her older sister.

"I've always loved animals and love that I'm able to make something natural and chemically free that helps people and animals with so many different things," Ms Logan said.

"Lemon myrtle is an antifungal and antibacterial plant and traditionally, Aboriginals used the plant for native healing, for upset stomachs and to clear their skin."

Ms Logan said she anticipates the lip balm and exfoliant will be released in the near future.

For more information, visit www.nativemagic.com.au.