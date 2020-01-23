Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
April Logan with a hatful of products that contain lemon myrtle from the family's Gooburrum farm.
April Logan with a hatful of products that contain lemon myrtle from the family's Gooburrum farm.
Business

Young Bundy entrepreneur expanding lemon myrtle business

Rhylea Millar
23rd Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEMON myrtle is the ingredient taking Bundaberg by storm and with a new range of products on the horizon, the capabilities of the natural plant are endless.

April Logan started her business Native Magic with the help of her mum, when she was just 14 years old.

Since those humble beginnings, the business has gone on to collaborate with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Kalki Moon and Bargara Brewing to create refreshing drinks that are infused with lemon myrtle.

The family-owned and operated business has also created a range of products including tea, massage oil and chemically-free creams that soothes, heals and relieves skin irritations on pets.

And now, Ms Logan is trialling two new concepts.

"I've been looking at making a lemon myrtle lip balm and exfoliant wash that actually contains the lemon myrtle leaf," Ms Logan said.

"We have tested the wash and it will be great for farmers working outside because it actually strips grease off and leaves you feeling clean, exfoliated and smelling great."

 

April Logan with a hatful of products that contain lemon myrtle from the family's Gooburrum farm.
April Logan with a hatful of products that contain lemon myrtle from the family's Gooburrum farm.

 

But as the product range evolves, so does the business.

Ms Logan made the decision to leave school at the end of year 10 to study criminal law and focus on her main passion, that being Native Magic.

The 17-year-old entrepreneur is currently in the process of taking over the reigns of the family business, along with her older sister.

"I've always loved animals and love that I'm able to make something natural and chemically free that helps people and animals with so many different things," Ms Logan said.

"Lemon myrtle is an antifungal and antibacterial plant and traditionally, Aboriginals used the plant for native healing, for upset stomachs and to clear their skin."

Ms Logan said she anticipates the lip balm and exfoliant will be released in the near future.

For more information, visit www.nativemagic.com.au.

april logan bundaberg business lemon myrtle
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet

    Hidden problem with 5:2 diet
    • 23rd Jan 2020 1:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ever wanted to give roller derby a whirl?

        premium_icon Ever wanted to give roller derby a whirl?

        Sport Northern Rivers Roller Derby will hold come and try sessions for people wanting to give this high-energy and exciting sport a go – all safety gear supplied.

        Pensioner who protected home from fire gets high water bill

        premium_icon Pensioner who protected home from fire gets high water bill

        News A Wardell man’s efforts to save his home cost his hip pocket

        Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

        premium_icon Lismore’s newest school already planning to expand

        Education A proposed expansion has gone on public exhibition.

        Van to provide mobile laundry, showers for homeless in region

        premium_icon Van to provide mobile laundry, showers for homeless in...

        News SUPPORT group Orange Sky will next month launch its service on the Northern Rivers...