Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Young driver cut from wreckage in busy Coffs Harbour street

Janine Watson
9th Nov 2020 10:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services descended upon busy Lakes Drive this morning in response to a single-car smash.

The car had travelled approximately 200 metres along the road, in a southerly direction, before colliding with a tree.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. The driver had to be cut from the wreckage. Photo: Frank Redward.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning. The driver had to be cut from the wreckage. Photo: Frank Redward.

A neighbour watering his garden and a morning walker called triple 000 at around 9.30am.

The driver may have passed out at the wheel as witnesses say he was semiconscious when they went to assist him.

NSW Police, State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Ambulance all attended the scene.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash at Lakes Estate on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old driver was trapped for some time before the SES were able to cut the back door and central pillar to free him.

The Advocate understands the driver did not suffer any fractures but was taken to hospital suffering back, hip, neck and shoulder pain.

Paramedics used spinal precautions while transferring him for further treatment.

More details to come

More Stories

car accident coffs clarence police editors picks police news serious crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Simone Strobel murder case: Former suspect now a witness

        Premium Content Simone Strobel murder case: Former suspect now a witness

        News EXCLUSIVE: Local police and German authorities have revealed new information as they continue to investigate the Lismore murder.

        Casino farmer’s ‘significant’ plan to steal cattle backfires

        Premium Content Casino farmer’s ‘significant’ plan to steal cattle backfires

        News A farmer who was found guilty of stealing cattle has faced court

        REVEALED: Exciting new plans for Bexhill Quarry

        Premium Content REVEALED: Exciting new plans for Bexhill Quarry

        News Stunning quarry has been off limits for years, but that could change