Flowers left outside the gates of Dreamworld after the ride malfunction that killed four people.
Young Dreamworld disaster survivor’s brave court appearance

by Jeremy Pierce
28th Sep 2020 10:03 AM
ONE of the survivors of the horrific Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids disaster has bravely appeared in court for the company's sentencing hearing on the Gold Coast.

Ebony Goodchild was just 12 when her mother Kate Goodchild died along with her uncle Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi and NSW mum Cindy Low in the October 2016 tragedy.

Luke Dorsett.
Luke Dorsett.

 

Kate Goodchild.
Kate Goodchild.

 

Roozi Araghi.
Roozi Araghi.

 

Cindy Low.
Cindy Low.

 

Ebony and Mrs Low's son Kieran miraculously survived when the group's raft collided with another, tossing the occupants in to the churning water and conveyor belt system below.

Ebony did not attend any of the harrowing inquest hearings, but bravely appeared for Monday's sentencing hearing, supported by her grandmother Kim Dorsett.

Other family members of the victims watched the proceedings via video link from interstate and overseas.

Lawyers for Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure have previously entered guilty pleas to three industrial relations charges over the tragedy.

The sentencing hearing continues.

