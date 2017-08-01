21°
Young creatives get on-set experience

1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.
EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

NINE young film crew from the Northern Rivers have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Three of them are from the Lismore LGA.

Screenworks and Every Cloud Productions confirmed that Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected.

The young creatives are aged between 18 and 27 and possess varying levels of work experience in the screen industry.

They will benefit from working with a highly experienced film crew, receive a credit on a broadcast production and be paid a production attachment wage.

Screenworks General Manager Ken Crouch said this is an extraordinary opportunity for these nine early career screen practitioners.

"It means that these young screen workers can build their screen industry skills, connections and careers without leaving their home towns,” he said.

"While the majority of production happens in metropolitan centres, we are seeing an increase in production in the Northern Rivers and Screenworks wanted to make sure that our early career filmmakers benefited”.

Deb Cox from Every Cloud said the producing company is committed to a vibrant screen industry in the Northern Rivers.

"Having raised my own children in the region, I'm keenly aware of how important it is to inspire and connect youth as they're forging their futures and I'm so excited that we have this opportunity to help,” she said.

All nine Deadlock Production Attachments will work for three to four weeks, depending on their role:

  • Directing Attachment: Tim Eddy from Lennox Heads
  • Art Department Attachment: Rhys Hicks from Byron Bay
  • Camera Attachment: Clementine Bourke from Byron Bay
  • Costume Attachment: Morgan Beresford from Clunes
  • Grip Department Attachment: Simon Scotti from Goonellabah
  • Lighting Attachment: Harry O'Meara from Brunswick Heads
  • Makeup Attachment: Billi-Hunter Drury from Bangalow
  • Production Office Attachment: Emily Page from Goonellabah
  • Sound Dept Attachment: Byron Grieves Handley from Suffolk Park

After being selected for the Directing Attachment, Tim Eddy said "this is an incredible opportunity to get experience right on my door step. I look forward to making new friends and contacts and seeing a professional production from start to finish.”

Topics:  abc tv deadlock northern rivers tv screenworks northern rivers whatson

