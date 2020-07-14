Police release details on boy, 8, killed in motorbike crash
POLICE have released more details about a tragic crash that claimed the life of a young boy on a private property near Kingaroy on Monday afternoon.
A Queensland Police spokesman said on Monday afternoon the eight-year-old boy was riding his motorbike around a track on a private property at Wattle Camp when he collided with a tree.
"Paramedics were called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday, treating the patient who had suffered critical injuries," the spokesman said.
"Police are investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner."
