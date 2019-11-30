Menu
Paramedics treated the young boy at at a private address.
News

Young boy hospitalised after near drowning

by KEAGAN ELDER
30th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Critical Care Paramedics treated a toddler following a near-drowning incident in a pool.

Paramedics treated the young boy at a private address in Cranbrook at a private address at 6.13pm on Friday.

The boy was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition and has since been discharged.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows drowning is the leading cause of death for children aged one to three.

Between 2002/03 and 2018/19, 496 children aged 0 to four drowned in Australia, the Royal Life Saving Society stated.

The society said most deaths in children aged one occurred in a backyard swimming pool and in summer.

It said all 496 deaths were due to a lack of active adult supervision.

Personal Best Aquatics Swim School instructor Anna Baque said being close by to children swimming was vital.

"Always within arm reach when you're in the water. So many don't realise how silent drowning is," she said.

Ms Baque recommended adults stay within an arm reach of children aged under six, and no more than 2m away if they are older.

"The earlier you can your children (to swim) the better. (For children aged) three to six months of age, it's teaching them their boundaries in the water," she said.

For every toddler drowning, about eight children are admitted to hospital as a result of a near-drowning, Royal Life Saving Society said.

The Royal Life Saving Society urged people to supervise children in pools, restrict access, teach them water awareness and learn the correct resuscitation methods.

