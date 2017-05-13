21°
News

Young baseballers go in batting for US prize

Sam Finn | 12th May 2017 6:00 AM
The Southern Mariners from Victoria, who will again be one of the teams to beat in the Australian Senior League baseball championship at Albert Park in Lismore. PHOTO: BASEBALL AUSTRALIA
The Southern Mariners from Victoria, who will again be one of the teams to beat in the Australian Senior League baseball championship at Albert Park in Lismore. PHOTO: BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Australian Senior League championship in Lismore starting on Sunday offers the ultimate prize for young baseballers - an all- expenses-paid trip to the United States to compete in the Senior League World Series.

The tournament for 13- to 17-year-olds at the Albert Park baseball fields will involve nine represenatative teams from across Australia.

It will run until next Friday.

This is the first year the Australian Senior League has gained automatic entry to the World Series, with 2016 champions Southern Mariners (Victoria) needing to win an Asia-Pacific play-off to seal their place.

The Mariners had taken out the inaugural Australian tournament last year with a win over Hills (New South Wales) in the final.

They then went on to win the Asia-Pacific title before claiming the silver medal at the Senior League World Series.

Despite losing some quality players, the Mariners will challenge again this year.

Ben Fierenzi was the Under-16 national carnival most valuable player last year and is the hub of the Mariners' infield.

Teammate Dante Caruso won the hitting award at the national carnival, finishing with an astonishing .684 batting average as well as 12 RBIs from his 19 at-bats.

Five teams will make their debut this year, including Ryde, the NSW Senior League state champions.

Anchored by a complete-game shut-out from Luke Livian, Ryde defeated Hills in a high quality NSW state championship game.

Ryde's coaching staff is bolstered by Brad Thomas, a former Major League Baseball representative with Olympic and World Baseball Classic experience.

One of the few Australians to have played professionally in US Major Leagues, Korea, Japan and China, Thomas adds significant knowledge and experience to the Ryde roster.

The action at Albert Park will begin on Sunday morning, with the gold medal game to be played next Friday starting at 3pm.

Thirteen games including the bronze medal and gold medal games will be screened through Baseball Live, the new Baseball Australia app.

Live scoring for all 34 games will also be available through Baseball Live.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  albert park australian senior league championship far north coast baseball northern rivers sport senior league world series

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Aussies do the business

Aussies do the business

FNC representatives played their part in Australia retaining the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Trophy.

Investor puts cannabis honey on the menu

GOOD MEDICINE: A bee gets busy at Jenbrook's tea tree plantation at Bungawalbyn. The company is exploring an expansion into medicinal honeys, including from melaleuca and cannabis crops.

Cash boost for Alstonville cannabis honey producer

Green group questions DPI bycatch figures

Death nets: On April 23, 2017, divers from the Sea Shepherd vessel Grey Nurse, observed a decomposed mobula ray. The group are now questioning how often the shark nets were effectively checked. by DPI contractors.

Marine life identification concern in bycatch reports

They're back! Great white sharks return to local waters

APEX PREDATOR: Great white sharks are back in local waters.

Zero great whites were caught in the trial meshing program

Local Partners

Aussies do the business

FNC representatives played their part in Australia retaining the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Trophy.

Young baseballers go in batting for US prize

The Southern Mariners from Victoria, who will again be one of the teams to beat in the Australian Senior League baseball championship at Albert Park in Lismore. PHOTO: BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Tournament in Lismore offers winners a trip to the United States

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Putting your breast foot forward

SEA OF PINK: 845 people took part in last year's Mother's Day Classic in Ballina, which saw the route turn a sea of pink.

THIS year marks 20th anniversary of Women in Mother's Day Classic

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

ON A leafy, well-to-do street in Melbourne's east, the MasterChef house looks like any other.

Charlie Hunnam tells all about new King Arthur blockbuster

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

"If only you knew what a weird neurotic young man I am."

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

ON SCREEN: A still from The Red Pill (2016), a documentary that chronicles American filmmaker Cassie Jaye's journey following the mysterious and polarizing Men's Rights Movement (MRAs).

The film that even Netflix has refused to air will screen in Nimbin

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,275,000 to...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,695,000

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1 - $1.1mil ...

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

One change could make a huge difference to the housing market

STAMP DUTY: Changes to stamp duty could be the key to addressing housing affordability.

Changes to stamp duty the key for affordability.

Byron Bay out of reach for low income earners

The average price for rentals are cheaper in Sydney than Byron Bay.

North Coast residents fare in a low socio-economic bracket.

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!