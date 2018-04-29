How to make money off your own data

YOUNG Australians are happy for their personal data to be available to companies, as long as it is on their own terms and they get something out of it, new research has revealed.

The recent scandal which saw millions of Facebook users allegedly have their data misused has prompted a trend of people looking to take power over their information, by selling it for money or rewards, via completing surveys and taking part in focus groups.

A Pureprofile survey revealed 27 per cent of Australians have considered closing their Facebook account due to the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, while 41 per cent stated they were nervous about companies accessing their personal data.

However, 28 per cent claimed they didn't mind their personal data being used by companies provided they had chosen to share it on their own terms.

Modern consumers understand how useful they are to large companies, said Pureprofile CEO Nic Jones.

"Consumers are beginning to really understand the value of their personal data and are willing to take a stand against companies who use this without their consent," Mr Jones said. "It's now clearer than ever that this new consumer-led personal data push back means brands need to be transparent about how they access and use personal data."

Social researcher Mark McCrindle said the emerging generation is more relaxed about their details being available than their predecessors.

Vanessa Bradshaw, 27, sells her data in the form of paid surveys. Picture: David Swift.

"They know they are being tracked through mobile GPS, social media online and are having targeted advertisements popping up in their browser," Mr McCrindle said. "This generation is not as sceptical and doesn't have as conspiratorial a view of the world as previous generations. There is a big generational difference in the willingness to share data."

He said people liked that they could shape the decisions of brands.

"What has changed though is that people are far less likely to participate in marketing unless there is an incentive," he said. "These are big companies who can afford to pay and people know this."

Vanessa Bradshaw signed up with Pureprofile to complete online surveys for additional income.

"We're a single income family, so it was to get a bit extra," Ms Bradshaw said. "As I went on I valued the fact I could sell my opinion. Being a stay-at-home mum, it was empowering to be able to influence brands."

The mother of two completes online surveys and usually receives a few dollars a survey, which adds up over time.

"If I wrote something on Facebook and a company used it, I would feel taken advantage of," she said. "A lot of people don't realise things they write about to their friends on social media can be used.

"The surveys I do don't ask for your name or address and you can really get your opinion across."