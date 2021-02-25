‘You may be able to dance’ at Bluesfest Byron Bay

Bluesfest punters “may be able to dance” as the NSW Government eases COVID-related restrictions in time for this year’s festival.

In a newsletter sent to fans, organisers of the five-day event said the festival experience should be similar to current restrictions during the pandemic.

“For the most part, it is the ‘new normal’ and consists of requirements we’re all used to,” the message said.

“You’ll be pleased to know that we’ll have free-flowing movement between stages and face masks are not mandatory”.

But there will be a big group of people that will have to wear masks at the event, the newsletter said.

“Face masks will be worn by all customer-facing Bluesfest staff and festival workers,” it said.

“Face masks are optional for festival-goers.

“You may be able to dance and enjoy Bluesfest even more … fingers crossed!”

Among other measures announced by the festival team are heightened hygiene facilities, especially in communally used areas like toilets and water stations.

“Patrons will be required to self-regulate, sanitise at available stations regularly and check-in daily,” they said.

COVID-19 supervisors and marshals will be present throughout the festival site to implement safety measures.

Round Mountain Girls at Bluesfest 2019

The NSW Government approved Bluesfest’s COVID-safety plan, giving the festival the main ‘green light’ for this year.

But details what that approval means for ticket holders, artists and workers are still not well known.

In the meantime, the Bluesfest team is still working toward what could be the biggest live music show in Australia in more than 12 months.

Organisers are hoping Premier Gladys Berejiklian makes further changes to the NSW Public Health Order next week.

“Should there continue to be no community transmissions, we look forward to a further easing of conditions and will keep you updated,” organisers said.

This year’s All-Aussie line-up includes Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, Ziggy Alberts, Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, The Church, John Williamson, Ian Moss and Kev Carmody.

Also in the line up are Vika & Linda, Chain, Backsliders, Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Blue King Brown, Kate Miller-Heidke, Dami Im, Weddings Parties Anything, Russell Morris, Briggs, Jon Stevens and more.