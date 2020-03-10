You can't eat toilet paper, but you can share it

Strange times when you do deals with strangers for toilet paper.

THIS was one of the most bizarre conversations I have ever had.

Standing outside Big W in Ballina this morning, I was holding a 32-roll pack of toilet paper.

I was chatting to a couple with Irish accents who could only but laugh when I lifted the pack of toilet paper off the shelf.

It was the last one.

This toilet paper panic buying has now become ridiculous - and the couple agreed.

"There's plenty of food on the shelves - you can't eat toilet paper," the man said as we stood outside the shop.

They had been to Woolworths in Ballina Fair and Coles in the hope of buying a roll, but without luck.

I had been to Woolworths in River St, Ballina, as part of a normal grocery cycle, but the toilet paper shelves were empty.

So there we were outside Big W discussing our toilet paper needs.

I have no idea how long a 32-pack of toilet rolls will last in my household of three adults, but I am guessing it would be several months, barring a bout of gastro.

So how many do the people who are plucking the paper rolls from the shelves think they need?

I couldn't find any statistics on the average time a roll of toilet paper would last one person.

I'm guessing there would be plenty of variables: the ply of toilet paper; diet; illness; whether they fold or crunch; if they position the roll with loose end to the front or to the rear..

To be honest, I didn't even look up the figures -- but there is a PhD study now waiting to happen for an ambitious student.

The Irish couple and I talked about how many rolls we had left.

"We've got a couple, but I guess we can use tissue paper," the man said.

I had run out as part of my usual toilet roll cycle - but it probably didn't look like that when I bought this morning's pack.

The couple were heading to IGA in the hope of adding to their stocks.

"Good luck," I said.

But I couldn't let them go.

That's when I did the honourable thing in these hazy days.

Ï ripped open the pack and said: "How many do you need?".

They refused at first. Who wouldn't? Why the need for toilet paper charity?

But the reality hit, and the couple agreed.

So there we were, dealing toilet paper - and we were right out in the open, not even checking if the cops were on to us.

I had earlier joked that I would sell them the whole pack for $1000.

But they got their rolls for free.

How much longer will this craziness last? How many more announcements need to be made?

Australia is not going to run out of toilet paper because of coronavirus or any other virus that has a beer or an animal in its name.

It's time to do the right thing and share the dunny roll and let everyone crap in peace.

#sharethedunnyroll #leteveryonecrapinpeace