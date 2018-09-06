'You are my hero': Boy's heartfelt note to football star

CASINO mum Stacey Stavenow was reduced to tears after finding a letter written by her seven-year-old son Teo to his "hero", Australian rugby player Johnathan Thurston.

The letter reads:

To JT,

Thank you so much for what you done for the game. You are my hero. I love you. One day you come visit me in my club Marist Brothers JRL Lismore.

Love Teo, 7 years old.

From Lismore.

Mrs Stavenow said she found the letter in an envelope in Teo's schoolbag.

"I pulled it out of his school bag and asked him about it but he said, 'it's nothing mum, don't worry about it'," she said.

"He pushes things to the side that's important to him.

"I said to him, 'this is something special'. I was standing in the kitchen crying reading it."

Young Teo wrote the letter at home before going to see the Cowboys play last weekend with his father.

Seven year old Tao with dad Sililo and younger brother Billy.

"He went up to see their last game and wrote it in case he got to see him when he was at the game on Saturday.

"It broke my heart, he took the time to do it but the poor little darling didn't get to see (Johnathan Thurston) - except from a distance," she said.

"He absolutely loved the game. He's now got a flag with all different pictures of JT on it hanging in his bedroom.

"He had an absolute ball and stayed up until 12.30am non-stop talking about it and watched the recording of the game when he got home.

Seven year old Tao with younger brother Billy.

"He's a football freak. He's only in Year 1.

"He's played under 7s for Marist Brothers juniors and loves it. It's the best thing in the world. He's excited for training every Thursday."

Mrs Stavenow said they wanted to get Teo's letter out there in the case that Johnathan Thurston sees it.

"We did it for this bloke to be able to see what he has done for our son," she said.

"We wanted him to be able to see what a difference he's made to a seven year old. He has made an impact on such a young child."