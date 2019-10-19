Yes sir! Everest king worth a fortune

Trainer Chris Waller and jockey Glen Boss celebrate Yes Yes Yes’s win in The Everest. Picture: AAP

YES Yes Yes has become the racehorse money can't buy after winning the $14 million The Everest at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

But Sydney's champion trainer Chris Waller revealed it was only after a recent loss that he realised the young sprinter's true value.

Waller admitted he erred when preparing Yes Yes Yes for the Golden Rose last month, but from the ashes of that defeat he began planning his Everest assault.

"If I'm allowed to make mistakes I probably made one going into the Golden Rose with Yes Yes Yes,'' Waller said.

"He loomed up to win the race but couldn't get past Bivouac. You don't often see our horses stop in the last 50m and he stopped that day.

"I probably didn't have him quite right for that race and although everyone was talking up Bivouac, I thought our colt could bounce back in The Everest.

"We had to come back in trip being third-up I would have him right. We decided to put the blinkers on and we picked the right man in Glen Boss for the job.''

Before another bumper crowd of 40,912 - a record for The Everest - Yes Yes Yes ($9) held off the late surge of Santa Ana Lane ($5.50) to win the world's richest race by a half-length with Trekking ($31) running for third, a long head further back. In a race of many highlights:

#Yes Yes Yes smashed the Randwick 1200m track record with a stunning time of 1m 7.32s.

#It was a dual celebration for Waller as he was also the slot-holder for Yes Yes Yes.

Glen Boss (left) dashed clear of the pack on Yes Yes Yes. Picture: AAP

#Santa Ana Lane (last 600m in 32.53s) and Trekking (32.52s) have charged home from the back of the field to run the minor placings, recording the fastest closing sectionals.

#Pierata (fifth) and Classique Legend (sixth) struck trouble in the straight and should have finished closer.

#Redzel, winner of the first two Everests, ran eighth after disputing the early lead.

#Favourite Arcadia Queen ($5) ran only 11th after having every chance.

#Irish raider Ten Sovereigns ran last, beaten five lengths.

Coolmore invested in Yes Yes Yes before the colt ran unplaced in the Golden Slipper earlier this year but the brilliant colt's Everest win means they now own one of the most valuable thoroughbreds in world racing.

Magnier said Coolmore now had a future dual hemisphere stallion prospect, but when asked if Yes Yes Yes was worth $50 million, he upped the ante.

Yes Yes Yes’s value as a future stallion has skyrocketed after his win in The Everest. Picture: AAP

"I think that is underestimating this colt's value,'' Magnier said. "He is the best sprinter, to be fair he is a very special horse.

"There was a question mark about whether The Everest was this a stallion-making race but let me tell you, it is a stallion-making race.''

Magnier admitted after Yes Yes Yes narrowly lost the Golden Rose that Coolmore was reluctant to run the inexperienced three-year-old in The Everest until persuaded by Waller.

"Chris (Waller) and Braie (Sokolski, part-owner) were very strong on running this horse in the Everest,'' Magnier said.

"We weren't sure but then Chris rang me and said he believes this colt can do it. There was no one questioning when he said right let's go.''

Waller admitted there as a lot of risk running such a potentially valuable three-year-old in The Everest.

"You have to go to the owners in Coolmore plus the original owners as he wasn't my horse, and you have to tell them their horse can win The Everest,'' Waller said.

"I knew if he could win The Everest his stud value would go through the roof, so you can't say you're going to run second and third. Then you have to go to the slot holders to choose it, but everyone backed me and this is an amazing feeling winning this race.''

Waller said The Everest had cemented its position as one of the nation's most prestigious races in just three years.

"You talk to people through the week and these sprinters are the horses that run all the time and people can relate to them,'' Waller said.

"Half of them might be back next year, maybe more. These are the best sprinters in Australia. People want to see them run two weeks beforehand. It's not just about one race. That is why The Everest will really go ahead."