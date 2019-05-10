The star who could have been Jon Snow

Kit Harington became a global superstar thanks to his role as Jon Snow. Picture: HBO

Kit Harington became a global superstar thanks to his role as Jon Snow. Picture: HBO

X-Men star Nicholas Hoult auditioned to play Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones - but "dodgy hair extensions and fake tan" lost him the part.

A very bad hair do cost the 29-year-old the leading role - and led to Kit Harington getting it instead.

Hoult, whose career took off after his performance opposite Hugh Grant in About a Boy, made the embarrassing admission in an interview with the New York Post.

Actor Nicholas Hoult could have been your Jon Snow, people. Picture: AP

Hoult, who was filming for 2010 flick Clash of the Titans when the audition took place, said: "I had long hair extensions.

"They gave me a ponytail and also a very patchy fake tan.

"So I remember being like, 'This is probably not what they're hoping for', and it obviously wasn't."

Meanwhile the final season of Game of Thrones is coming to an end and has sent fans into a frenzy over how the whole thing ends.

A new theory claims that Arya Stark will be killed by Daenerys Targaryen in a terrifying twist, reports The Sun.

Nicholas Hoult in the 2002 film About A Boy. Picture: Supplied

Nicholas Hoult. No longer a boy. Picture: Getty Images

An attentive viewer has claimed that all of the evidence suggests that Arya, played by Maisie Williams, will sacrifice herself in order for Jon Snow to see how evil the Dragon Queen is.

Posting on Reddit, the fan explained that they didn't believe the Night King - who Arya "easily defeated" in the Battle of Winterfell earlier this series - was ever the fantasy drama's real villain.

Nicholas Hoult could have been facing up to Sansa and Arya. Picture: HBO

This week's episode then saw Arya head to King's Landing - telling The Hound that she had unfinished business in the capital and, most interestingly, that she won't be returning to the North afterwards.

Nicholas Hoult with Rose Byrne, Evan Peters and Jennifer Lawrence in X-Men: Apocalypse. Picture: Supplied

The theory explains: "I believe that Arya is headed to King's Landing to attempt to kill Dany. I believe Arya will intentionally fail this assassination, forcing Dany to kill her, in full view of Jon.

"This will allow Jon to finally see Dany for what she is. Jon kills Dany … And there you have it, the Prince that was Promised."

No dragons for Nicholas Hoult. Picture: HBO

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.