X-RATED: Which town spends most on sex toys?

An international sex toy company has revealed the spending habits of Northern Rivers residents.

THEY are the unmentionable 'things' we keep in the bedside drawer, those purchases we do not talk about.

Until today.

From glass sex toys and to luxury lubricants and other private products, Northern Rivers residents are buying them all online these days.

Apparently, we are doing a lot more than making sourdough and growing our own veggies.

According to online retailer Adulttoymegastore, Australians are buying adult toys in record numbers, and across the Northern Rivers some trends are clear.

Owner Nicola Relph said Lismore, Ballina, Casino and Kyogle residents were mostly buying the same products and the amount of sales were similar in all areas.

But Byron Bay is a different story.

In Byron Bay, behind glass toys and Uberlube, the next most popular item was the Satisfyer Pro 2.0.

"For some reason (Byron Bay residents) are buying toys with a higher price point and are buying glass toys, which tend to demand a high price due to their quality," Ms Relph said.

"They're also buying Uberlube, which is a luxury lubricant rather than Wet Stuff (a more popular lube with a lower price point).

"Byron Bay residents are very discerning when it comes to adult toys.

"It seems there's really this 'treat yourself, you deserve it' mentality there, which we love to see."

In Lismore, the most popular purchases were Wet Stuff lubricant, Satisfyer Pro 2.0 and the Hummer G-spot Vibe.

Ballina preferred instead the Basic Bullet Vibe, the Satisfyer Pro 2.0 and Wet Stuff.

For Casino, orders tended to go toward the Multifun Partner, Satisfyer Pro 2.0 and Wet Stuff.

Kyogle seems more inclined to the Satisfyer Pro 2.0, Wet Stuff and the Multifun Partner.

Sales throughout the country are the highest they've ever been, with New South Wales and Melbourne leading the pack in terms of quantity.

Ms Relph says the number of sales in Australia was unprecented.

"We have never seen anything like this," she said.

"We opened in 2009 and nothing has come close to the sales we've had in Australia in the past three weeks.

"Australians are well and truly choosing to enjoy their lockdown with essential items like vibrators and lubricant.

"It shows they're staying home and they're staying apart from their partners and they're trying new things. We've seen beginner toys skyrocket in sales but also hi-tech toys are selling really well too."