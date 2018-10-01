Menu
An X Factor contestant fell off the stage.
TV

X Factor contestant falls off stage during audition

1st Oct 2018

AN X Factor hopeful in the UK was left red-faced after falling off the stage.

Tommy Ludford, 20, had just finished performing an original song in front of judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Williams, when he took a few too many steps back.

Host Dermot O'Leary and production staff dramatically ran onto the set to check on Ludford as the judges watched on in shock.

 

Robbie, Ayda, Louis and Simon couldn’t believe their eyes.

 

After a few tense moments, the contestant stood up, waved to the crowd and assured everyone, "I'm all right!"

Viewers in the UK found the stack rather amusing and some even accused Ludford of falling on purpose.

 

 

 

 

You can watch an extended clip of the fall below:

 

