Steve Gollschewski says wrong passes behind border havoc as drivers try to enter Queensland from NSW.

Steve Gollschewski says wrong passes behind border havoc as drivers try to enter Queensland from NSW.

DEPUTY Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has shed more light on what was behind chaotic scenes and massive delays witnessed at Queensland's border on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday morning, the Deputy Commissioner conceded the move to different border passes from midday on Friday was proving challenging.

"And it will continue to be so," he said.

He said it was clear most people still had the old pass, having visited the border yesterday.

Peak-hour traffic was at a crawl from Currumbin to the border on Friday as motorists were asked to complete the new declaration on the spot.

A doctor who works on the border said the sudden changes were "out of control".

"It is border chaos once more with the sudden revocation of previous passes not announced," he said.

Border crossings continue to be problematic. Picture: Adam Head

"A pregnant woman walked to the surgery rather than try and cross the border by car. Others have given up trying to cross and turned around and gone home. I hope no-one's health is compromised by the delay.

"We've had patients delayed by the fact no-one knew they needed a new pass. Traffic is even more gridlocked in Tweed Heads. And are the passes really only good for seven days?

"There must be a better way than this."

Originally published as Wrong passes behind border havoc