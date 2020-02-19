Wright time for an early return

Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright will compete at the Sydney Surf Pro. Photo Kelly Cestari.

FORMER Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright will kickstart her 2020 comeback season by competing in the Sydney Surf Pro at Manly.

Wright has an impressive past on the Northern Beaches, taking the ‘Beachley Classic’ CT event as a 14-year-old, the youngest CT winner in history.

Complications from a viral infection sidelined the two-time world champion midway through 2018 and she has only surfed in one event since.

The Sydney Surf Pro is the biggest professional surfing event to run in New South Wales with over 200 of the world’s best men and women’s surfers competing from March 8-14.

Wright made a surprise return at the Maui Pro in December last year.

The 25-year-old reached the final of that event and will be one of the big names competing in Sydney.

“When I started feeling sick, they said I had influenza A,” Wright said after returning in December.

“I obviously had complications from that. It’s taken me 17 months to recover.

“It messed up my brain and my body.

“I can feel that I’ve been out of the water for a year-and-a half.

“I’m excited about everything that I’m doing now.

“It really is all a trial at the moment, it’s part of taking those steps to come back.”

Wright will be joined by three of Australia’s Provisional Tokyo Olympic Team qualifiers in older brother Owen Wright, Julian Wilson and Sally Fitzgibbons.

The Sydney Surf Pro will see a total of 19 men’s and 11 women’s Championship Tour (CT) competitors challenging each other at Manly, the highest number in the event’s history.

Tyler and Owen Wright will surf in the Corona Open on the Gold Coast between March 26-April 5.