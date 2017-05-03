Wrapping to give Molly a special gift

GIFT-wrapping will be one way the ladies of Ballina's Scope Club will raise funds for a special little person this weekend.

If you are buying your Mother's Day present at Central Shopping Centre, outside Big W on Saturday, between 9am-5pm, you might like to consider getting it gift-wrapped for just a gold coin donation.

Proceeds from this event will help fund baby Molly Black's pathway to wellness at The Institute for the Achievement of Human Potential, in Philadelphia, USA.

Molly is now two years old and was born with a rare chromosomal disorder - Trisomy 12P - and a blood disorder that caused a massive haemorrhage shortly after birth.

The haemorrhage left Molly with severe brain damage and significant delays in all areas of her development.

If you would like to make a donation to assist Melissa and Benny Black, the Scope ladies will also collect those donations at Big W until Saturday, May 13.

The Philadelphia institute is a not-for-profit organisation internationally recognised for its pioneering work in child brain development and programs to help brain-injured children achieve wellness and reach their full potential developmentally.