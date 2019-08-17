Wow factor: Pandemic blitzes rivals in record time

Pandemic charges late to take out the Everest Carnival Handicap at Randwick's Kensington track.

PANDEMIC showed brilliant acceleration, produced stunning sectionals, maintained his unbeaten record and smashed the track record.

It was all in a day's work for Pandemic, an outstanding winner of the Everest Carnival Handicap (1100m) at Randwick's Kensington meeting on Saturday.

The boom Godolphin three-year-old made the transition from a provincial midweek maiden win on debut to Sydney Saturday grade look routine and drew praise from Hall of Famer Darren Beadman and jockey Tommy Berry.

Beadman described Pandemic as a "proper racehorse" and Berry said the three-year-old was "very exciting" after the heavily backed $2 favourite (in from $2.50) burst through the pack to win by a widening 1¼ lengths from Maddi Rocks ($5.50), with Exotic Ruby ($26) a length away third.

The James Cummings-trained Pandemic stopped the clock at 1m 02.07s, a new Kensington 1100m track record, and was timed to run his final 600m in a sizzling 32.37s - despite behind held up for a run at the top of the straight.

"Pandemic has let down from a standing start, which not many three-year-olds can do,'' Berry said.

"Maddi Rocks, who I have an opinion of, had a length and a half on me when she quickened at the 300m.

"So, for Pandemic to come from being stopped in his tracks and behind a good filly to beating her easily was very impressive.''

Berry said Pandemic was an unusual ride early in a race as the gelding felt like he had never even had a barrier trial.

"He climbs in his action, his head is quite high and he is off the bridle but the further the race goes on, the more tractable he becomes,'' the star jockey said. "He has the makings of a lovely horse.''

Pandemic is bred to be very good by Sepoy, winner of the 2011 Golden Slipper and Blue Diamond, out of Cataclysm, the dam of 2014 Blue Diamond winner Earthquake, but Cummings didn't push the gelding to the races until the last week of his juvenile season.

Beadman said: "He has been a late maturing type, but he could not have been more impressive at Wyong and he has come out and run very fast time today.

"There is a lot of improvement to come from this horse. James doesn't like to throw them in the deep end too quickly but I'd like to think there might be a stakes race for him through the carnival.''

