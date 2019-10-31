Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

SES: Grab a cup of coffee and get some info on tsunami emergency.

SES: Grab a cup of coffee and get some info on tsunami emergency. Contributed

BALLINA SES are inviting residents and beach goers to drop by their coffee van stall for a free coffee and chat about the local risk of tsunami and how to respond to a tsunami warning.

While tsunami risk is considered low in Eastern Australia, it is still a possibility and residents need to be ready in case it were to happen.

November 5 was World Tsunami Awareness Day and Ballina SES are keen to raise awareness of the risk and the warning signs to look out for.

In NSW, the State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is the lead agency responsible for the preparation for and response to tsunami.

Much planning has gone into preparing for a Tsunami in the Ballina Shire with Evacuation areas identified and mapped if the unthinkable were to happen.

Ballina SES will have Tsunami Evacuation maps on display at the coffee van stalls.

NSW SES Ballina Unit Commander Mr Gerry Burnage said this is a great opportunity for the public to find out more about the tsunami warning system and recommended responses.

”The knowledge gained may be life-saving if anyone should ever be caught up in a tsunami threat, either locally or overseas.”

The Tsunami Coffee van will be located at stalls are being funded by a grant from NRMA.

They will be set up in a number of coastal locations in Lennox Head, and Ballina over the month of November: