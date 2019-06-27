World’s top swimwear model revealed

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper Welcome New Baby

It's been a tough few weeks for Irina Shayk following her split from partner of four years, actor Bradley Cooper.

The pair decided to call it quits earlier this month and according to reports, are currently battling custody over their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

But when it comes to Irina's modelling career, there's no stopping the 33-year-old Russian beauty, who has just been named the world's top swimwear model.

Irina Shayk topped the list of the world’s Queens of Swimwear, compiled by lingerie and swimwear brand Bluebella. Picture: Splash News

Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio nabbed second spot on the list. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Irina beat the likes of Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, and Emily Ratajkowski, 28, in the world's Queens of Swimwear, compiled by lingerie and swimwear brand Bluebella.

The women were assessed on who had the most influence on social media, and it was revealed Irinia, who has 12.3 million Instagram followers, earns up to $110,000 per post.

She often models for brands including Louis Vuitton and cult swimwear line Hunza G.

Emily Ratajkowski came in third.

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel was fourth on the list. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Despite Emily, 28, having double the Instagram followers as Irina and Alessandra, the model was not considered as powerful an influence because so many of her followers are men. She nabbed third spot on the list.

Brazilian beauty Alessandra, who launched her own GAL Floripa swimwear brand earlier this year, and rakes in an average of 150,000 likes per Instagram post, came in second.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham, 31, was fourth, boasting 8.6 million followers on Instagram, while South African model Candice Swanepoel, 30, who also owns a swimwear brand, Tropic of Cand, came in fifth.



Bluebella chief executive Emily Bendell said fashion brands weren't looking for the influencers' number of followers but the level of engagement they were getting with each post and who their followers were.

"Instagram is a woman's main source of inspiration for the key looks we will be wearing on the beach this summer, which is why supermodels like Irina can earn so much from swimwear posts," Ms Bendell said.

"We look for influencers who are admired by women, rather than men - that shows their real influence and is the key element in driving sales."

THE WORLD'S TOP 10 SWIMWEAR MODELS: Bluebella

1. Irina Shayk

2. Alessandra Ambrosio

3. Emily Ratajkowski

4. Ashley Graham

5. Candice Swanepoel

6. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

7. Jasmine Tookes

8. Lais Ribeiro

9. Nina Agdal

10. Lupe Fuentes