World’s Hottest Grandma’s incredible charity mission

AN act of generosity has seen the Gold Coaster dubbed the "world's hottest grandma" raise $250,000 for koala organisations and end up on the cover of the New York Post.

Gold Coast woman Gina Stewart has been nominated for the Harvey Norman Gold Coast Women of the Year awards in the Angels Among Us category for her charity work following the devastating bushfires.

With more than 200,000 followers on Instagram, Ms Stewart, 49, promised a free subscription to her raunchy OnlyFans account to everyone who donated $10 or more to one of several bushfire relief charities of her choosing.

World's Hottest Grandma Gina Stewart’s charity work gave her international recognition.

Ms Stewart said the majority of donations came in from America.

"They had to screenshot their donation and send it (to me), and it took me two weeks to raise $250,000," Ms Stewart said.

"I set up quite a few organisations on my Instagram page. Most of them came from America, I think everyone really felt for the wildlife."

Ms Stewart said the idea for raising money was sparked by her own personal connection to the fires.

"That started because my brother, he's an actor, Aaron Jeffery, he has a home in Sydney and he had to fight on the frontline to save his house," she said.

"He was working tirelessly on the trucks and everything as a volunteer to help save everyone's houses. That's awful.

"I was just really taken back. I thought 'What can I do?' I just had an idea, and I went with that idea. That went viral and I ended up on the front page of the New York Post, then I had a lot of donations come in."

She first made world headlines in 2018.

Ms Stewart made world headlines in 2018 for becoming the first grandmother as a finalist in a Maxim Australia beauty competition, consequently earning her thousands of online fans.

She said she used her "accidental platform" to raise awareness and money for charitable causes.

"To help my best friend who suffered a stroke, I entered a modelling competition. That's where it all started," Ms Stewart said.

"I'm the complete opposite of what you see on Instagram - you have to use something to get the word out, I'm just using I have something to help."