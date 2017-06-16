World Turtle Day brings attention to sensitive fauna

WILDLIFE WATCHERS: The newly formed Lake Ainsworth Wildlife Watch Lennox Head celebrated World Turtle Day on May 27. This turtle was photographed in the lake.

THE newly formed Lake Ainsworth Wildlife Watch Lennox Head celebrated World Turtle Day on May 27 at the lake.

Spokespserson Becky Gee said the group was formed earlier in the year with the aim of "bringing attention to the sensitive fauna species around the lake that are often forgotten”. At the May 27 meeting, information was shared about the turtles and other wildlife species around the lakes.

The group also endeavours to prevent animal injuries by educating and informing people about the animals' survival and breeding patterns. "The freshwater turtle and its hatchlings can end up as road kill unless we take measures to protect them,” Ms Gee said.

The group will meet once a month to keep the locals informed, share information with one another and record data.

It is a social occasion that anyone can join.

The group was grateful to Australian Geographic for donating prizes to the winners of the best Lake Ainsworth turtle photographs.

See the Facebook page Lake Ainsworth Wildlife Watch Lennox Head, or email wildlifewatch lennoxhead@gmail.com for inquiries or to share any wildlife photos or stories of Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.

The wildlife group will next meet on Saturday, June 24, from 3pm to 5pm, meeting at the barbecues at the lake.