Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 10:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World Snooker Championship postponed

coronavirus editors picks health snooker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

        premium_icon COVID-19 pandemic puts Writers Festival plans on hold

        News “OUR hearts go out to all affected by this pandemic.”

        Charities in limbo as sausage sizzles cancelled

        premium_icon Charities in limbo as sausage sizzles cancelled

        News Bunnings has cancelled sausage sizzles to the dismay of local charities who depend...

        EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: Best way to clean house, office to avoid virus

        News NSW Health tips on staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak

        Qantas pilot and her mum set to make history in Ballina

        premium_icon Qantas pilot and her mum set to make history in Ballina

        News A FORMER Ballina girl will captain the first flight back to her hometown when...