Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One-armed golfer Laurent Hurtubise nailed a hole in one.
One-armed golfer Laurent Hurtubise nailed a hole in one.
Golf

One-armed golfer's hole in one goes viral

by Justin Terranova
18th Jan 2020 1:53 PM

IT WILL be tough for any of the PGA Tour's stars to top this moment.

At the The American Express pro-am on Thursday, one-armed amateur Laurent Hurtubise made a hole-in-one on the 138m, par-three, fourth hole at the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

Hurtubise, who was born with a right arm that ends just below the elbow, has participated in the event several times after starting to play the game at age 11, according to PGATour.com.

Hurtubise, a Canadian, is partnered with tour pro Troy Merritt for the event.

"That was the coolest experience I've had on the golf course," Merritt told PGATour.com.

Greg Chalmers, who was also in the group, provided some play-by-play of the shot, which has gained attention after the PGA posted the clip on its Twitter account.

"He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a lefty," the veteran pro said.

 "Right away we sort of said 'sit down,' but it was one of those shots where you always thought, 'Hang on, this could go in here.'

"It landed around the front of the green and we were all watching it closely as it tracked toward the hole and then, bang, it disappeared. We all went up in celebration and Laurent went ballistic and maybe let out a few choice words, but who could blame him? It was an incredible shot."

Laurent Hurtubise nails hole in one
Laurent Hurtubise nails hole in one

Hurtubise spoke about using sport to prove he wasn't any different to the other kids around him when he was growing up.

"As a kid, sports was a way for me to prove that even though I had a difference that I could perform as well as normal people … as they call them," Hurtubise told the Desert Sun in 2018.

"People have differences and handicaps and whatever, but it was my way to prove that I could be as good as everybody else."

His unbelievable hole in one quickly went viral and the reactions to the shot came in from all corners of the world.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

More Stories

Show More
greg chalmers hole in one laurent hurtubise one-armed golfer pga west stadium course the american express pro-am troy merritt
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        200 extra car parks set to open at Ballina airport

        premium_icon 200 extra car parks set to open at Ballina airport

        News AN UPGRADE to parking at the Ballina airport will see even more spaces become available.

        Bizarre 'train' conspiracy behind Australian bushfires

        Bizarre 'train' conspiracy behind Australian bushfires

        Offbeat 'Lasers and exploding smart meters make way for a new train network'

        Recycling bottles, we have raised thousands for Rural Aid

        premium_icon Recycling bottles, we have raised thousands for Rural Aid

        News DONATIONS via more than 50,000 bottles and cans recycled in the area have been...

        Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        premium_icon Police RBT leads to huge $1M drug bust

        News POLICE swooped on a driver and found prohibited drugs in his truck