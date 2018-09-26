World leaders laugh at Trump during UN speech

The president praised his administration's work on domestic issues, and bragged about his meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

MEMBERS of the United Nations' General Assembly have laughed at Donald Trump after he told them his administration had "accomplished more than almost any ... in the history of our country".

Mr Trump on Tuesday began his address by noting that this is the second time he has spoken to the UN General Assembly, and then began to tout the progress his administration has made since he took office.

"One year ago I stood before you for the first time in this grand hall. I addressed the threats facing our world, and I presented a vision to achieve a brighter future for all of humanity," Mr Trump, who has frequently claimed the US is laughed at internationally for weak international policies, said.

"Today I stand before the United Nations General Assembly to share the extraordinary progress we've made".



"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," Mr Trump continued, eliciting a rumbling from the hall in New York City." America's… So true".

Mr Trump smiled at the interruption, before commenting on it.

"I didn't expect that reaction but that's okay," he said.

Mr Trump, in his speech, bragged about domestic achievements like tax cuts his administration pushed for, a "booming" economy, and a stock market that has reached record highs during his presidency. He said that he has pushed for and received historic levels of defence funding, and bragged that US unemployment is very low.

The president also highlighted some of his foreign priorities, noting that he had met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and claimed that North Korean nuclear weapons developments has slowed.

Mr Trump also threatened military action in the Middle East and particularly in Syria, if chemical weapons are used in the conflict there.

As for trade - one of the most contentious issues between the US and the world - the president said that he has told international leaders that trade imbalances are too high. Mr Trump has implemented billions of dollars worth of tariffs on China and the European Union in the past year, sparking fears of a trade war.