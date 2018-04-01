Menu
Login
Sport

Shocks continue as Wright out of Rip Curl Pro

Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.
Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.
by Amanda Lulham

THE biggest name in women's surfing has been sent to the sand as the upsets continue in the 2018 Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.

Reigning world champion Tyler Wright has followed former Rip Curl Pro champion Sally Fitzgibbons and world No.2 Keely Andrew to the sand as early casualties in the world tour opener.

Wright's loss in round three marks one of the earliest exits the two-time world champion has made.

 

It follows on from Wright's quarter-final finish at the Roxy Pro on the Gold Coast in March.

At that event American Lakey Peterson dominated, beating local Andrew in the final.

US athletes have dominated the women's competition at the Rip Curl Pro for the past five years and are in pole position to do it again in 2018.

Also out of the event is wildcard Kobie Enright. She was beaten in the first heat of the day, which was won by multiple Rip Curl Pro winner Carissa Moore from Hawaii.

Topics:  bells beach rip curl pro sally fitzgibbons tyler wright

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

HE is performing on the Northern Rivers later this year.

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Lower Clarence Magpies forward Dalton Shaw carts the ball into the Casino Cougars defensive line.

EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Songs in the key of Motown

FUNK: The stars of Songs in the Key of Motown.

Tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers

Local Partners