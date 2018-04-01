Shocks continue as Wright out of Rip Curl Pro

Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.

THE biggest name in women's surfing has been sent to the sand as the upsets continue in the 2018 Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.

Reigning world champion Tyler Wright has followed former Rip Curl Pro champion Sally Fitzgibbons and world No.2 Keely Andrew to the sand as early casualties in the world tour opener.

Wright's loss in round three marks one of the earliest exits the two-time world champion has made.

It follows on from Wright's quarter-final finish at the Roxy Pro on the Gold Coast in March.

At that event American Lakey Peterson dominated, beating local Andrew in the final.

US athletes have dominated the women's competition at the Rip Curl Pro for the past five years and are in pole position to do it again in 2018.

Also out of the event is wildcard Kobie Enright. She was beaten in the first heat of the day, which was won by multiple Rip Curl Pro winner Carissa Moore from Hawaii.