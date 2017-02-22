World champion surfer's shark repellent solution

Dual world champion surfer Tom Carroll is surfing Lennox Head this week to educate local wave-riders about potential shark repelling devices.

SURFERS paddling out at Lennox Head might do a double-take this week when they recognise two-time world surfing champion Tom Carroll in the line-up.

Mr Carroll has travelled to the Northern Rivers to talk with local surfers including the Ballina Lennox Head Board Riders about shark safety.

He will also be putting a new shark repelling product through its paces, which he said is a win for surfers and sharks alike.

"It takes the well-being of sharks as seriously as the protection of humans,” he said.

"The removable power module weighs just 250g and has LED indicators the battery last up for up to six hours, so good for two sessions.”

Mr Carroll said as sharks have small short-range electrical receptors in their snouts used for finding food, the Shark Shield's three-dimensional electrical waveform instantly turns sharks away by causing unbearable spasms in these sensitive receptors.

The Shark Shield bundle costs $599 www.sharkshield.com.