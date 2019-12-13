Worker’s epic revenge on boss

A Starbucks worker has gone viral after quitting his job and slamming his boss in a profanity-laced resignation song in front of bemused customers.

Anesti Danelis, who worked at the coffee chain in Toronto in Canada for around three-and-a-half years, resigned earlier this month - and had a savage dig at his manager on his way out the door.

On December 6, the 28-year-old barista picked up his acoustic guitar and walked to the front of the store before calling for attention.

"Hello everybody, can I get your attention super quickly for one second - I've been working here for a few years and it's been so nice to work here with lovely co-workers and to see all your lovely faces every day. I have a song for my manager, but I also hope you enjoy it," he said as he began to sing.

So I quit my job today... through the power of music ✨🎸 pic.twitter.com/BRIlL3K3xk — anesti (@AnestiDanelis) December 10, 2019

"Dear manager, I've been working here for so long, I've got something that I want to tell you, so I thought I would say it in a song," he began.

"F**k this I quit, f**k this place I quit, I don't want to work for someone who treats their employees like sh*t.

"I found a way better job. Today was my last day. I know I've got like 10 more shifts to work but f**k it, I'm not going to show up to them anyway. And it feels so good to say …

"F**k this I quit, f**k this place I quit, I don't want to work for someone who treats their employees like sh*t."

Mr Danelis then launched into the reasons why he had such a grudge against his manager.

"I'm going to miss my co-workers, my lovely customers, but you can take that time that you tried to get the company to fire me for doing something that you told me to do or that time that I said that I wanted to work towards a promotion but you laughed in my face and you said that I am never getting a promotion … and shove it up your large bumhole! Sorry, venti bumhole. 'Cause I f**king quit," he finished, to rousing applause.

Anesti Danelis has gone viral. Picture: Facebook/Anesti Danelis

Mr Danelis, a musical comedian, shared a clip of his epic resignation on social media where it quickly went viral.

Twitter users were full of praise for the stunt, with one telling Mr Danelis they were a "big fan" of the power move, while others asked about the aftermath of the stinging performance.

"Oh I left and never looked back. Guitar fully steaming from justice served. Tho I might visit to get writing done, it has a great patio … might be awkward tho," Mr Danelis replied.

He went on to explain his manager - who "doesn't stay for her full shifts" and "shows up late" - had finished up an hour before he picked up his guitar, so he sent it to the store's group chat and tagged her.

Unsurprisingly, he was quickly removed from the conversation.

Meanwhile, Facebook applauded Mr Danelis for standing up for himself.

"You're a legend and an inspiration," one posted, while another wrote: "Well done. Employers have to get the message to pay better and treat employees better! Loved it!"

According to the New York Post, Mr Danelis is now working on a contract basis. It gives him the flexibility to concentrate on his comedy career that seems to be taking off, as he is now writing his third musical-comedy show for an upcoming fringe festival season, with other performances also in the pipeline.

But Mr Danelis isn't the first worker to quit under spectacular circumstances.

Last year, teenage Walmart worker Jackson Racicot also went viral after taking over his Canadian store's intercom system and unleashing an epic spray on his bosses and the company.

"I've been a loyal employee here for over a year-and-a-half, and I'm sick of all the bulls**t, bogus write-ups and my job," he said.

"F**k management, f**k this job, f**k Walmart," he said as cheers erupted.

And in June this year, UK hotel cleaner Lisa Bell quit her job by sending her boss a hilarious "sorry for your loss" card that listed all her grievances.