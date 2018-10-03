Worker’s cruel act against customer

A worker at an upstate New York Dunkin' Donuts poured a pitcher of water on a customer sleeping inside the store - and then laughed at the soaking wet man as he gathered his belongings, video shows.

A 36-second clip posted late Sunday on Facebook shows the unidentified man being doused with a pitcher of water by a Dunkin' Donuts employee who claimed to have warned the man repeatedly against sleeping in the Syracuse restaurant.

"You going to sleep?" the employee said before drenching the man. "How many times I got to tell you to stop sleeping in here, my n - a? You here all day, you have enough time [in here] … How many times have the customers and the people going to tell you to stop sleeping in here?"

The employee then told the man he soaked him on purpose, saying he preferred to handle the matter on his own.

"You know I'm not playing with you," the worker said. "And I ain't gonna call the cops on you like I said. You going to get out of here."

The employee and a second man - not seen on the video - are then heard laughing loudly. The footage ends as the man begins gathering his soaked belongings, including a cellphone.

the franchise owner of Dunkin' Donuts said she was "extremely disturbed" by what she saw on the video, adding that two employees have since been suspended.

-Read more.