Worker paid with 91,515 coins

A Georgia man who was having trouble getting the last pay cheque from his employer was shocked to discover its equivalent in pennies dumped in his driveway earlier this month.

Fayetteville's Andreas Flaten had quit his job at Peachtree City's A OK Walker Luxury Autoworks in November 2020.

He told WGCL-TV he had been at the automotive repair shop for a year - and had known his boss Miles Walker for eight years - but that "toxic" working conditions had taken a "toll" on him.

The pile of pennies in Andreas Flaten's driveway. Picture: Olivia Oxley

RELATED: Rogue Australian $1 coins are worth thousands

He gave his two-weeks notice, writing a letter of resignation to Mr Walker who reportedly promised Mr Flaten's final $915 cheque would be paid to him in January.

But, come January, the cheque never arrived and Flaten said his former boss accused him of damages.

He even called Georgia's Department of Labor for assistance in the matter, without much luck.

Months later, Flaten and his girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, were leaving his house when he noticed something at the end of his driveway: more than 91,000 oil or grease-covered pennies and an envelope with his final pay stub that was addressed with an explicit message: "F*** you!"

Andreas Flaten was shocked to discover 91,515 pennies dumped on his driveway. Picture: Fox5

RELATED: Why your 5 and 10 cent coins may soon disappear

The pennies weigh more than 500 pounds in total, according to Fox 5 Atlanta, breaking the wheels of Flaten's wheelbarrow.

Dismayed by the incident, Oxley took to social media with videos of the scene, writing on Facebook that "no one like that deserves to have [a] successful business."

Flaten called the move "childish" and noted that cleaning the pennies was "going to be a lot of work" for money he had already earned.

The spot where the pennies were dumped. Picture: Olivia Oxley

Now, his nights are spent cleaning the coins for hours at a time in order to be able to cash them in.

Ms Oxley declined to comment to Fox News on Thursday, explaining that the pair would be focusing their energy on finding resources to be able to get a "real payment" for Flaten's final cheque.

Mr Walker declined to comment.

Mr Walker spoke with WGCL-TV briefly, stating he didn't know if he did or didn't drop the pennies off at Flaten's house.

"I don't really remember," Mr Walker told the TV station. "It doesn't matter he got paid, that's all that matters."

Mr Walker went on to call Mr Flaten a "weenie."

In Australia such a payment would be not be legal.

The Currency Act 1965 s 16 (1)(a) states payments in five cents, ten cents, twenty cents or fifty cents or coins of two or more of those denominations - of more than $5 - are not considered legal tender.

- with Fox News

Originally published as Worker paid with 91,515 coins